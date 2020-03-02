Marieta ‘Eileen’ G. Layden
Marieta “Eileen” G. Layden, 92, of Hoopeston, passed away at 6:44 p.m. Feb. 23, 2020, at Autumn Fields.
Eileen was born on November 24, 1927, in Alvin, the daughter of Marion “M.L.” and Bertha (Kelly) Green. She married Edward J. Layden on November 26, 1959, in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2013.
Funeral mass for Mrs. Layden will be held at 11 a.m. March 7 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 423 S. 3rd St., Hoopeston, with Father Thomas Gibson officiating. As per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded and a burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. March 6 at the Blurton Funeral Home, 309 E. Washington St., Hoopeston.
