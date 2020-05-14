Margaret “Meg” Huckleby, 63, of Hoopeston, passed away at 5:35 a.m. May 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born October 6, 1956, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Leslie and Marilyn (Withem) Rape. Her mother survives in Havana.
She is also survived by two daughters, Diana Judd of Herndon, VA and Linda Bridgemon of Ardmore, OK; one son, Paul Judd of Greeley, CO; one brother, Will Withem of North Richland Hills, TX; grandchildren, Katelynn Judd, Stephen Judd, Kenny (Tynika) Harris, Onastajia Bridgemon, Mariah Bridgemon, Oliver Bridgemon, Justice Bridgemon, Alexander Judd, and Sebastian Judd; great-grandchildren, Mason Bridgemon, Phoenix Harris, Malaysia Hain, Kaius Bridgemon, O’Mari Hain, Kyrie Cooks, Zaiden Judd, Kiara Judd, Ava Li’Ramos, Jah Malauulu; Sulu Malauulu, and Saelia Malauulu; one niece, Olivia Withem; one nephew, Nicholas Withem; and other special family members, Wilma Refine, Debbie (Ron) Price, Erin Price, Eric Price, Kyle Price, “Bud” Donald Jr. Refine, Dominique Refine, and Nicholas Refine.
She was preceded in death by her father, “Les” Rape; sister-in-law, Amy Withem; and aunt, Grace Lord.
Meg was a truck driver for forty years and owned and operated Mid America Produce.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and no services will be held.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Meg's eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
