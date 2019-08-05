Margaret Arlene Greenberg
Margaret Arlene Greenberg, 80, of rural Ambia, Ind., passed away at 10:11 p.m. Aug. 1, 2019 at St. Vincent Seton Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind.
She was born March 15, 1939, in Riley, the daughter of Delbert and Elizabeth (Morgeson) Matthews. She married Kenneth Wayne Greenberg on Aug. 10, 1958 at the Christian Church in Ambia, Ind., and they were married for almost 61 years. He survives.
A visitation will be held 10 a.m.–noon CST Aug. 7 at the Ambia United Methodist Church, 208 S. 3rd St. Ambia, Ind. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at noon CST Wednesday at the church with Pastor Noel Whiteman and Rev. Don Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.