The Maple Grade School yearbook for the 2019-2020 school year has been submitted for publication to Inter-State Studio, but it will be several weeks before the individual yearbooks will be available from Maple School.
Any person may order a yearbook online using a credit card or through Pay Pal, but one must create an account to make the actual purchase through Maple School's online yearbook sales.
The procedure for ordering a Maple Full Color 2019-2020 Yearbook will be accomplished with online yearbook sales only. Ordering will be available until Wednesday, June 24, 2020. To order your yearbook visit: www.inter-state.com/yearbook and enter code 43728B.
The 2019-2020 yearbook is the same price as in past years of $15 each for the 44 pages of school photos and many candid pictures, including those taken by Carl Ankenbrand at the Lorraine Theatre for our 2019 Christmas programs. It was a blessing that we could include in this yearbook some pictures from the Maple School end-of-the year parade on May 22, 2020.
Thank you to all of our Maple families and friends for your consideration of ordering a 2019-2020 Maple School Yearbook online for the price of $15 each.