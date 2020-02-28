Maple’s “Jungle”-themed Book Fair will run from March 16-19 in Maple’s Student Lounge (Room 14).
The book fair will be open during the following hours: March 16 3:30-5 p.m.; March 17 3:30-5 p.m.; March 18 2:30-5 p.m. and March 19 2:30-7 p.m.
Along with the book fair itself being open, Maple will also celebrate Book Fair Week March 16-19.
Monday will feature students making bookmarks in their classrooms.
Tuesday will allow students the chance to enjoy reading with their stuffed animals.
Students will be encouraged to wear green on Wednesday.
‘ Thursday will be Flashlight Reading Day when students can bring a flashlight to school to read with.