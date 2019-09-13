Louise Fruhling, 92, of Potomac, passed away at 9:55 a.m. Sept. 7, 2019, at Country Health, in Gifford.
Louis was born on March 22, 1927, in rural Penfield, the daughter of Gerhard "G.R." and Etta (Bluhm) Bunting. She married Clarence J. Fruhling, on January 29, 1950, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Gifford. He preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 1997.
A Celebration of Louise's Life was Sept. 12 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, in Flatville, with Pastor Jim Lehmann officiating. She was laid to rest in Kopmann Cemetery.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Louise's life.