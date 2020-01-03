The Lorraine Theatre will host several live performances in January.
The Lorraine Theatre will present a Night of Gospel Music at 7 p.m. Jan. 18.
The featured singers will be Jake’s Boys, an eight-member Central Illinois Men’s Southern Gospel group. Learn more about the group at www.jakesboys.org. Mike Dalton will also perform during the evening.
A free-will donation will be taken. All proceeds will help fund the Lorraine Theatre restoration.
The Lorraine will also feature three live performances of the play “Steel Magnolias” Jan. 24-26.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Jan. 24, 7 p.m. Jan. 25 and 3 p.m. Jan. 26.
“Steel Magnolias” is a stage play by American writer Robert Harling. The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in a small town in northwest Louisiana. The title suggests the “female characters are as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel.”
The production, which is presented with permission by Dramatists Play Service, Inc., will be directed by Ashley Beauvois.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thelorrainetheatre.com or at the door.