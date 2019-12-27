Loretta Gail “Peanut” Ingram, 61, of Hoopeston, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 20, 2019 at Danville Care Center in Danville.
She was born Aug. 25, 1958 in Danville, the daughter of William and Alice (Matthews) Wagoner.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and a visitation will be held 10–11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St. in Hoopeston. A memorial service will follow the visitation and will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Tom Cici officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.