Matthew R. Long, Supervisor of Assessments for Vermilion County, Illinois, has recently earned the Certified Illinois Assessing Officer-Intermediate (CIAO-I) advanced designation from the Illinois Property Assessment Institute. Long previously earned the CIAO designation from the Institute.
He has been the Vermilion County Supervisor of Assessments since December 2010 and was re-elected to his third term in 2018. Long owns and operates Premier Appraisal Company of Danville and has been a real estate appraiser for 20 years. He is a Certified Illinois Assessing Officer, an Illinois Certified General Real Estate Appraiser, and an Illinois Licensed Real Estate Managing Broker.
To obtain the Illinois Property Assessment Institute’s CIAO-I designation, an individual must first hold the CIAO designation, then take at least 120 hours of continuing education, serve at least three years in the assessment office, and pass an exam. Only 4 percent of CIAOs hold the advanced CIAO-I designation.
“Gaining the CIAO-I advanced designation is a significant professional accomplishment for someone in the property assessment industry,” said Josh Barnett, Executive Director of the Illinois Property Assessment Institute. “Matt has a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge in assessments and appraisals. Earning his CIAO-I underscores Matt’s high level of expertise and professionalism.”
Long is member of the Danville Area Board of Realtors for 20 years and has served in many positions, including President in 2011-2012. He is also a member of the Danville Noon Kiwanis. Long was born and raised in Danville, served in the Unites States Marine Corps for five years, the Army Reserves for eight years, and graduated from Danville Area Community College and Southern Illinois University with a degree in Finance. He currently lives on the outskirts of Danville with his daughter Maci.