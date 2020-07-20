Lois Marie (Wampler) Lankford, 98, of Hoopeston, Illinois, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home, Autumn Fields Adult Community, in Hoopeston.
She was born March 27, 1922, in rural Bicknell, Indiana, the daughter of David Guy and Ruth (Overbay) Wampler. She married Dallas E. Lankford on August 27, 1944 in Bicknell, Indiana. They celebrated 52 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on October 1, 1996.
She is survived by three sons, Stacy (Zane) Lankford, Merrill (Cathy) Lankford, and David (Debi) Lankford; 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Lois enjoyed sewing, crocheting, word search puzzles and spending time with her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Autumn Fields Adult Community in Hoopeston, Illinois or Lankford Manor in Bicknell, Indiana.
Arrangements are pending at Duesterberg-Fredrick Wampler Shaw Chapel in Bicknell, Ind.