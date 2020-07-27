Lois Marie (Wampler) Lankford, 98, formerly of Bicknell, Ind., passed away July 18, 2020 at her home at Autumn Fields in Hoopeston.
Lois was born March 27, 1922 in rural Bicknell, Ind., the daughter of David Guy and Ruth Overbay Wampler. She married Dallas E. Lankford on August 27, 1944 in Bicknell, IN and they made their life together for 52 years until his death on October 1, 1996. She was a homemaker and worked with her husband Dallas, who served as Mayor of Bicknell, and they worked on many projects to improve Bicknell.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, word search puzzles and spending time with her family. She held memberships in the Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church, Daughters of the American Revolution Vincennes Chapter, Red Hat Society and various civic organizations.
Lois is survived by three sons, Dr. Stacy Lankford (Zane) of Cassopolis, MI, Merrill (Cathy) Lankford of Newark, DE and David (Debi) Lankford of Hoopeston, IL. Her grandchildren, Garrick (Tricia) Lankford, Brent Lankford, Carmen (Jack) O’Connor, Aaron (Michelle) Lankford, Andrew (Gail) Lankford, Melissa (Neil) Garrett and Mitchell (Callie) Lankford. Her great grandchildren, Christian Lankford, Ally Lankford, Graham O’Connor, Jane O’Connor, Addison Lankford, Breanna Lankford, Kayla Lankford, Alexa Lankford, Jaxon Lankford Leah Garrett and Blair Lankford.
Services to celebrate her life were conducted July 25 at the Duesterberg-Fredrick Wampler Shaw Chapel with Pastor John Moreland officiating. She was laid to rest next to her husband in the Bicknell Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Lankford/Bicknell Manor or to Autumn Fields Adult Community, 325 E. Orange St., Hoopeston, IL 60942. Duesterberg-Fredrick Wampler Shaw Chapel is honored to assist the Lois Lankford family during their time of loss.