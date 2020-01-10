Bradley University announces the Fall 2019 Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
The area students to make the Dean's List are:
Maya Webber, of Hoopeston, a Biomedical Science major.
Kelsey Wendell, of Danville, a Academic Exploration Program major.
