Hoopeston Area State Farm Agent Mike Pemberton matched a grant from the State Farm Good Neighbor Community Fund program and donated $20 gift certificates for use at local restaurants to Jerry’s IGA employees on July 17.
Each IGA employee chose one restaurant and Pemberton bought the cards and gave them to IGA Asst. Manager Rodney Ramos to distribute.
“Our local IGA employees have done a tremendous job keeping us well-supplied during the pandemic,” Pemberton said. “We are thrilled to recognize them as essential workers and also give a boost to some local restaurants who have been adversely impacted by the economic downturn.”
IGA Manager Luke Switzer and Ramos both expressed their appreciation to Pemberton for providing the store’s employees with the gift cards.