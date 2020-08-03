Hoopeston natives, Matthew Parsons and Marie Parsons McCarty have teamed up with Alumni Art Students from Fountain Central High School and the Melanoma Research Foundation to present an online Art Sale that kicked-off July 31.
Marie Parsons McCarty has her dream job. Teaching and running the fine arts department at Southeast Fountain Schools, in Central Indiana. But just over two years ago Marie Parsons McCarty began her battle with Melanoma Cancer. She subsequently has gone through two surgeries and numerous rounds of treatments. This past Spring, she entered the third phase of her battle.
"You have melanoma. The words rang deeply in my ears and changed the course of my life forever. But my students have been a continuing source of strength and hope, from students who have listened to my struggles, chipped in around my classroom, or those who made time to help create art for our online sale. My incredible students surround me every day and make me grateful for the life I have been blessed with,” McCarty said.
After McCarty’s Spring Art Show was canceled due to COVID 19, her brother Matt pitched her an idea. He asked if they could work together over the summer to put together an art sale to raise money and awareness for the Melanoma Research Foundation? His sister said yes and the work began.
“It was time to do something! When it comes to Cancer there is only so much you can control. I was just tired of being upset every time I thought about my little sister suffering and battling. So, we decided to do the best we could with what we had. My sister’s students adore her, and she loves what she does, so it was a perfect time to get this done,” Parsons said.
The artist’s that are contributing include McCarty, Matt Parsons, two of her sons and 20 Fine Art Alumnus from Fountain Central High School. The Melanoma Research Foundation is hosting the online ecommerce site for the sale from July 31 through Aug. 9. You may purchase art pieces or make a direct contribution. All proceeds go directly to benefit the Melanoma Research Foundation.
To learn more about the art show visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/2525842804394746/.