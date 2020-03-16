Following Friday’s order from Gov. JB Pritzker, Hoopeston Area and Rossville-Alvin School District schools are closed this week and will remain closed through at least March 30.
The governor’s order comes as a response to the spread of COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus, and is aimed at slowing the spread of the virus to prevent hospital facilities from being overwhelmed. Pritzker also took the step of closing Illinois bars and restaurants to the public, though allowing for drive-up and curbside service, for the same period of time.
Though Pritzker’s school closure order was set to begin Tuesday, neither Hoopeston Area nor Rossville-Alvin schools were in-session Monday. Rossville-Alvin used the day as a Teacher’s Institute day, while Hoopeston Area classes were cancelled but the schools remained open for periods of the day to allow students and teachers to enter and retrieve any materials they would need for the break.
One of the main points of concern about this break, which coincides with the regularly scheduled spring break so students will only be missing a few extra days of school, was how students who rely on school lunches would be fed during the break.
Hoopeston Area Superintendent Robert Richardson announced, via a letter you can read in full on page 17, that Hoopeston Area School District would be distributing students lunches, free of charge, to families at various pick-up locations around the district.
These locations include: 112 Coffee Shoppe in Hoopeston, Rankin Lions Club, East Lynn Fire Station and the Wellington Post Office. Lunches will be available on March 17-19 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the above locations.
Richardson said the district would also be distributing educational resources at these pick-up stations for families to use to engage their students in home-based learning during the break.
Building administrators will be available in their school buildings, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. to allow students to pick-up any needed learning materials.
Richardson said there is a possibility that the break will be extended by the governor, but nothing has been confirmed as of Sunday. He said any updates regarding the closure being extended will be announced on the school district’s website, social media pages and local media outlets.
Should the break be extended, Richardson said the district is working on a plan to find the best way to continue student learning from home.
“If we return to school on March 31, we will continue with the school year as scheduled. If not, we will have a plan in place to help us move forward toward the completion of the 2019/2020 school year,” Richardson said.
In the meantime, Richardson said the district is taking extra steps to sanitize the schools and facilities during the break.
Richardson asks the community for patience during these trying times and thanks the community for coming together to offer assistance as this situation continues to unfurl.
“This is an unprecedented situation in Illinois education, and we ask for your patience as we navigate through uncharted territory,” he said. “Having said that, I know that we the people of Hoopeston Area are ready to pull together and meet the challenge. My wife likes to say, small towns make big hearts, and we have already seen evidence of that. As I have made my way through our area this weekend I have heard many people ask how they can help, and I am grateful to be living in a place where people take care of each other.”
Richardson also provided some guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding precautions against the Coronavirus.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, person-to-person spread of COVID-19 appears to be mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It also may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Preliminary data suggest older adults and people with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems seem to be at greater risk of developing serious illness from the virus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Rossville-Alvin Elementary School is also taking steps to ensure student needs are met during the break.
Rossvile-Alvin organized a food drive on Sunday where district residents were asked to drop off food items to allow the district to continue its snack pack program for students who rely on the district for food over the weekend.
“Each week many of our students receive snack packs to assist with food over the weekend. We fully intend to continue this program throughout our two week closure,” Superintendent Dr. Crystal Johnson announced via the district’s Facebook page Saturday. “Snack packs will be prepared and delivered by Rossville Alvin staff on Monday, March 16.”
Should the break be extended beyond March 30, Johnson said, the district will re-evaluate its next steps to meet the needs of students.
The possibility of using E-Learning days had been mentioned last week, but the Illinois State Board of Education has deemed the mandated break days as “Act of God” days. “Act of God” days are not required to be made up at the end of year.
Johnson said the district may utilize E-Learning days should the break be extended beyond March 30.
Johnson said the district’s Technology Team met Monday morning and decided to take a proactive stance in regards to E-Learning by allowing kindergarten and first grade students to take home their Chromebooks.
“ Our teachers are busy preparing these Chromebooks to go home,” she said. “We are going to attempt making home delivery of devices today while delivering snack packs.”
Johnson said parents will need to sign a permission slip before the Chromebook is released.
“We understand many parents are working. To accommodate, we will reach out after hours tonight for those parents who have not yet signed off on the device and we will then make arrangements to get the Chromebooks to you,” she said. “For those second-eighth grade parents who did not previously sign-off on Chromebook take home, we will follow the same aforementioned procedures.”
Johnson stressed that E-Learning activities would not begin until March 31 and would only be implemented if state-mandated break is extended beyond March 30.
Johnson also discussed parent-teacher conferences, stating that teachers will not meet with every parents and will only contact parents if they have a specific concern.
Johnson also touched on student report cards.
She said teachers have been given direction to set report cards aside and focus on lesson plans for an extended period of time.
“If we are out for an extended period of time then we can focus on getting third quarter report cards distributed via mail,” she said.