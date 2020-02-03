The following local residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University (WGU).
The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 167,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
The following area students earned their degrees recently:
- Amy Beissmann of East Lynn, has earned a Master of Science, Nursing - Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN) degree.
- Kelsey Cappellano of Hoopeston, has earned a Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction degree.
- Angie Stock of Hoopeston, has earned a Master of Science, Nursing - Nursing Informatics (BSN to MSN) degree.
- Madeline Stock of Hoopeston, has earned a Master of Arts in Teaching, English Education (Secondary) degree.
WGU has recognized 5,617 undergraduate and 4,302 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since October 2, 2019. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor's degree was 2 years, 2 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 6 months. The average age for those who graduated is 38 years old.