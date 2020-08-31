On Aug. 24, Crystal Platteter held an online fundraiser called Baskets for Barks & Paws to benefit the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team at 901 W Main Street in Hoopeston.
The online auction was held from Aug. 24-25 and many local residents donated items for the online auction.
Platteter collected 65 baskets/items from local residents and was even able to get some donations from corporate sponsors.
With the COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, Platteter had to be creative in organizing a fundraiser so that is why she chose to hold the auction online.
The fundraiser raised $1,800 for HART.
Platteter said HART has helped thousands of stray and owned animals with medical care, housing and finding shelter pets permanent homes the shelter continues to grow for the good of the community.
She said the shelter relies on fundraising and donations for food and to get the medical attention the animals deserve.
HART’s mission is every pet matters no pet should suffer. HART provides an open door shelter as a no kill safe environment for lost, unwanted, abused, sick and injured animals.
Platteter thanked everyone who donated and to everyone who bid and said the event was a great success.
To learn more about HART or to help with fundraising, contact HART at hartshelterteam@gmail.com. Monetary donations can be made at anytime to HART @ hartanimalfund@gmail.com.