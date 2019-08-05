Mike Webb, owner of the Okinawan School of Karate attended the Martial Arts Supershow in Las Vegas recently.
During the show, Webb attended seminars detailing better instruction techniques along with business practices and systems geared towards Martial Arts Schools.
While at the show, Webb got to meet some superstars of the Martial Arts world and one of them just happened to be Chuck Norris.
Coincidentally Webb and Norris both have the same birth date.
“I told Chuck this before we took the picture and he grabbed me by the shoulders and asked me if I was going to be 80! I told him, not yet. Luckily my arms are still in tact! This was definitely the highlight of the show for me,” Webb said.
Webb is a part of an Elite Training System for Martial Arts Schools and his school also received an award at the Supershow.
The Okinawan School of Karate was among a select few schools to receive the distinguished Mark of Excellence Award in 2019. This award is one of the highest honors bestowed by Century Martial Arts.
Webb feels the award attests to the outstanding service to the community as a whole and the positive impact the school has had on individual students, in both their martial arts development and their everyday lives.