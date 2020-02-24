Local illusionist performs for Teen REACH students
Jordan Crook
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest E-Editions
What do you think?
Are you registered to vote?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Hoopeston Chronicle
Daily Headlines: Hoopeston Chronicle
Hoopeston, IL
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 34°
- Heat Index: 38°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 34°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:32:25 AM
- Sunset: 05:36:28 PM
- Dew Point: 35°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Tonight
Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Rain likely. High around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.2 mi
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.7 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.9 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.5 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 56% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 68% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 87% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 93% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Feb 27
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Hoopeston Area graduate earns Distinguished Hoosier Award
- Hoopeston Police Department reports Feb. 10-16
- Irwin graduates from Lakeview College of Nursing
- Hoopeston Police Department reports Feb. 3-9
- DACC presents annual Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering Competition
- Maple partners with library to present family night program
- Carol's History Corner
- Colunga advances to state tournament
- Rossville man charged after car chase
- Hoopeston Area BOE approves new timeline for Honeywell demolition
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.