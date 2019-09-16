The Hoopeston Women Making a Difference and Hoopeston Area Women’s Club are teaming up with Keep Vermilion County Beautiful to help clean up Hoopeston.
The groups are planning a clean up day Sept. 21 to kick-off their efforts in Hoopeston.
Jane Sweeney, who is serving as a liaison between the groups and Keep Vermilion County Beautiful, said this opening event won’t be open to the public, but will instead focus on getting local businesses and representatives from city government and local schools involved in cleaning up their community while bringing awareness to the issue of litter in Hoopeston.
“The whole idea is to raise the anti-littering IQ,” Sweeney said. “I just want to raise awareness.”
Sweeney invited each of these groups to send a representative to the first clean-up day to show that they are on-board with efforts to clean up the city.
She said they will provide volunteers with coffee and donuts at 8:30 a.m.
Sweeney said that Chad Thomas, of C&D Outdoor Improvements, is also helping with the event by identifying 10 areas around the city that in the most need of being addressed.
She said volunteers will split into different groups and travel to these areas via golf cart and do a “one-hour blitz” of picking up trash before returning to city hall to dispose of the trash in one of the dumpsters that will be set-up there.
Each volunteer will be outfitted with five gallon buckets, donated by Birkey’s and Anthem and decorated with a Keep Vermilion County Beautiful logo made by Kevin Root’s Hoopeston Area High School class,
“They will pick-up whatever they can in one hour,” she said. “They’ll keep the buckets on their carts and hopefully that will help raise some awareness.”
Sweeney said there will also be recycling containers so that recyclables can be sorted out.
As a special treat for the hard-working volunteers, Sweeney said the first 20 volunteers who return with their buckets filled will receive a pass to the pie tasting in the afternoon at Treasured Roots.
As for what inspired the Hoopeston Women Making a Difference and Hoopeston Area Women’s Club to take on these community clean-up efforts, Sweeney said the city has always paid its KVCB fees each year, but the local organizers who coordinated the local clean-up efforts for KVCB were unable to keep up with local efforts due to other commitments.
Sweeney hopes that the Women Making a Difference and Hoopeston Area Women’s Club can resurrect these efforts and get Trashwalkers group up and running again.
“That’s a goal for this spring,” she said. “We’re doing this as a joint venture, which is great.”
Sweeney said the groups are also in the process of “adopting” the mile north of Routes 1 and 9 and the mile south of Routes 1 and 9 through Keep Vermilion County Beautiful’s “Adopt a Spot” program for the next five years.
The groups will work to keep these areas free of litter.
“That is a benefit for all the businesses on Routes 1 and 9,” she said.
With this first event Sweeney wanted to get representatives from the local government, local schools and businesses involved before opening it up to the whole community.
“I didn’t want to open it up to the public yet,” she said. “I want this to raise awareness and get our name out there.”
Sweeney plans to present another event in the spring, probably in April around Earth Day, where the groups invite local youths in groups such as the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, FFA, church groups and others to take part in a clean-up day.
“I’ll contact all of them so that we have a huge group of people to go out and do a clean-up blitz,” she said.
Sweeney said KVCB is able to offer grants and she hopes to apply for some to help with clean-up efforts in the city in the future.
One of the ideas she raised dealt with possibly purchasing more cigarette disposal containers to be placed around local businesses in the hopes of cutting down on the amount of discarded cigarettes littering the ground.
“If they’re aren’t there, then everybody just throws their cigarettes on the ground,” Sweeney said. “And that’s really bad for birds.”
Another area of conservation Sweeney would like to address through grants is the city’s tree population.
“We’ve lost so many trees and there’s so many more that are dead,” she said. “We need to do a tree replanting.”
Sweeney said she is already in communication with the group, Trees Forever, about them getting involved with local efforts next year.
Sweeney recognizes that trees are expensive to buy and plant, but feels that the city is in need of new trees to make up for the loss of so many trees in the recent past.
Sweeney summed up all of these efforts by stating that they’re not just looking to improve the aesthetics of Hoopeston, they’re aimed at improving the environment.
“It’s not just the aesthetics of driving around town and seeing garbage everywhere,” she said. “It’s really bad for the environment.”
Sweeney gave the example of all of the plastic waste that gets blown into the fields around the area and how that waste eventually makes its way into the ground and contaminates the fertile soil where crops are grown.
“That breaks down into the soil,” she said. “We’re eating that plastic.”
Ultimately, Sweeney said, littering affects everyone in a community and its up to the members of that community to address the problem.
“Everybody should take responsibility and be a good steward,” she said. “I think we can do better than what we’re doing.”