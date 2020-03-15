Local funeral home director Ryan Anderson recently won the 2020 National Farm Machinery Show Truck and Tractor Pull championship in Louisville, Ky.
Anderson won the preliminary competition Feb. 13 which gave him a bid to pull in the finals on Feb. 15.
He would follow this up with a big win over competitors from around the county in finals.
Feb. 15 happened to be his parents, Dave and Karen Anderson, 50th wedding anniversary.
Anderson expressed his appreciation to his local sponsor Greene Galvanized Stairs for their support and for helping make the Hoopeston tractor pull a success.
The National Sweetcorn Festival will host a two-day national truck and tractor pull Sept. 4-5. The event will feature Anderson’s class as well as four engine modified tractors, two wheel drive trucks and super stock diesel tractors.