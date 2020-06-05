Donald and Betty (Thrasher) Barron will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary June 15.
Donald and Betty were married June 15, 1950 in Canton, Mo.
Donald worked for the Milwaukee Railroad and the University of Illinois before retirement. Betty worked at Watseka Floral and Creative Products before retiring.
They have two sons, David (Pam), of Ambia, Ind., and Val (Betty), of Hoopeston. They have four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Their children will present a dinner to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at a later date. All are invited to send cards to them at 41683 Cheneyville Rd., Hoopeston, IL 60942.