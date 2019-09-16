“See where the road takes you.”
This is the motto Jordan Champalou followed during his cross country bike ride this summer.
Champalou’s trek took him from coast-to-coast and featured a stop in Hoopeston where local couple Scott and Kristi Hudson welcomed Champalou into their home after encountering him at cycling event. Champalou stopped in Hoopeston in early August.
Champalou’s inspiration for the journey started four or five years ago when a family friend, Jackie Martin, an Olympic cyclist, was hit by a truck and severely injured.
The story of Martin’s recovery from this accident inspired Champalou to take up cycling.
“Listening to her story of recovery kind of got me into cycling,” he said.
Beyond cycling, Champalou had also gotten into triathlons because his father often competed in Ironman competitions.
While training one day, Champalou had the idea to bike across the country.
“I just had an idea,” he said. “‘I was like, you can bike across the country, it’s possible.’”
Champalou told his family his idea and they largely dismissed it as something he wouldn’t do, since he was only 13 at the time.
When he was 14 and at a bike shop with his father, he repeated his plans and was again dismissed.
Finally, after racing triathlons for about three years and entering his final year of high school, his parents asked him what he wanted to do now after he graduated.
Champalou, whose sibling had both taken trips after graduating, told his parents he would like to take a trip as well and planned on taking that trip on a bike.
“I said I want to bike across the country,” he said. “It started to become more real throughout the year and, come winter time, I really started to get heavy into it and started training more. A lot of people thought I’d never go do it or wouldn’t be able to finish it.”
Champalou worked three jobs to save up to pay for the trip and trained hard so that when he graduated he could jump on his bike and travel across the country.
Champalou started his journey in Santa Monica, Calif.
Champalou found, right from the start, that a lot of people were intrigued with his journey.
“People were a lot more intrigued than I expected,” he said.
Champalou did run into some issues early on in his journey, encountering a stretch of road that proved too difficult to travel. He opted to get a ride out of the area and met up with his family in Lake Mead and drove with them up into Colorado.
Champalou found that spending time with his family rejuvenated him and helped push him to continue his journey.
“Seeing them really got me back on my feet,” he said.
Champalou restarted his journey in Colorado, a state that he loved riding through, and got back on track with his journey.
Champalou had kitted himself out well for his trip, bringing what he needed to camp out, but he found out early on that the kindness of strangers meant that he could often find shelter while on the road.
Either through Google or other networking sites or just by asking the people he was staying with or talk to people in gas stations and restaurants, Champalou was able to consistently find people who were willing to provide him shelter as he continued along his trip.
Champalou said he encountered a family in Nebraska that pulled out all the stops to make him feel welcome and put him in contact with families that could help him along the rest of the way.
“I always had a place to stay, so I actually shipped all my camping gear home,” he said.
Since that point, Champalou has relied on the kindness of strangers to aid him in his journey.
Two of those strangers were Scott and Kristi Hudson, of Hoopeston.
Champalou encountered the pair at RAGBRI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), a huge bicycle ride organized by the Des Moines Register.
Champalou had heard about the event from a friend while traveling through Omaha.
The friend suggested he take part in RAGBRI and he decided to do so and spent seven days riding across Iowa with 35,000 people.
“It was probably some of the most fun biking I’ve had in my entire life,” he said.
Champalou said it was hard as it pushed him past previous limits he had when it came to distance ridden in a day and consecutive days.
“I’d never gone that extra mile,” he said.
Champalou encountered the Hudson’s during the longest day of RAGBRAI.
It was Scott’s first day there and day four for Champalou, who was in the midst of an 88-mile ride that day.
Champalou’s approach to meeting people on his journey is to wave to people and, if they wave back and seem friendly, he pulls over and asks them if he could use their shower.
“I don’t like to ask if I can stay at their place,” he said. “I like to introduce myself and I try to be nice.”
Champalou waved at Hudson’s mother and his wife, Kristi, and asked them if use could use their hose to shower off. They let him use the hose and offered him supper.
“They were very welcoming,” he said. “They helped me do laundry and they let me sleep on their back porch away from all the commotion and everything. It was pretty nice.”
That night, Kristi told Champalou that they lived in Hoopeston and offered him a place to stay.
Champalou had originally planned on trekking up to Chicago, but looked at the map and saw that Hoopeston was literally straight east from where he was and decided to alter his planned route.
He messaged the Hudson’s a few days later and they offered him a place to stay when he arrived in Hoopeston.
“It’s been super nice so far,” he said.
Scott, who is an experienced cyclist and has taken part in RAGBRAI several times, said he and Kristi were happy to offer a place to stay and were in the process of helping Champalou find other places to stay as he continued on his journey east.
Champalou has been chronicling his journey across the nation in short videos on Instagram account jchampalou.
He said he wasn’t making the videos or the trip itself to be famous.
Instead, he said, he makes them to help him keep the memories of his trip alive in his mind.
Asked if he plans to do any more trips like this in the future, Champalou said he like to take his sister on a trip like this, though he thinks he’d pick a route that was more north and avoid the desert, which was the most difficult part of his journey.
Champalou said he was in no hurry to finish the trip as he’s found that the best part of the journey was taking his time and getting to know people along the way.
“If you want to enjoy it take your time,” he said. “Be social, talk to people and really just soak it all in.”
From Hoopeston, Champalou planned to journey across Indiana and into Ohio and from there head to Pittsburgh and from Pittsburgh head home to Philadelphia. From Philadelphia, Champalou planned to meet up with a group of 40 people and bike down to the beach and complete his journey with a party on the beach.
Part of the goal of his journey is encourage people to pursue to their dreams and not be held back by fear of failure.
“Just get out there,” he said. “You work with your mistakes and your work with what happens. Take it as it comes.”