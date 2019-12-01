The Hoopeston Community Church of the Nazarene will offer caroling on demand around the area on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 as a fundraiser for the Teen Bible Quizzing Team.
On Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, local residents can send carolers in Milford, Wellington and Hoopeston.
The church will send carolers to other towns in the surrounding area if they have at least five paid requests.
For a donation of $5, the carolers will sing at the designated address. If the residents are not home, the buyer can provide an phone number for a text or an email address and the carolers will send a video carol to them.
Contact Carrie Stimson for more information about caroling at 815-383-7672.