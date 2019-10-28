The Alley Gallery, 113 N. Vermilion Danville, Illinois 61832, is excited to announce a new exhibit.
#the Hikes, as the exhibit is titled, presents the work of two fabulous local artists. Joe Monroe and Kathy Harden both of Hoopeston, Illinois will show magical paintings and collages reflecting their joint excursions of discovery in the parks in the area.
The impressions gained on their walks led them into feelings of calmness and quietude which are evident in the colorful works.
The two artists rediscovered each other after years of being away from each other. They first knew each other in grade school.
The exhibit will be in the Gallery Nov. 10 through Dec. 27.
A reception to meet the artists will be Nov. 10 from 2-5 p.m.
During the reception Joe and Kathy will talk about their individual approaches to making art in general and this series in particular. All work will be for sale.
The reception is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.
For other information call curator David Nolan 217.497.2286