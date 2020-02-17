Everyone who knows me well knows that all my grandparents are from Italy, and I was raised in the Italian heritage. There is a certain village in Italy that has a unique custom on New Year’s Eve. They don’t gather in the town square to watch a silver ball fall at the exact time of midnight, and they don’t get all dressed up to have festive parties. They stay at home, and at the precise stroke of midnight, the windows of every house in the village open up, and people begin throwing things out the window, such as chipped glasses, cracked dishes, outdated clothes, shoes with holes in them, worn out furniture, and anything they don’t want to carry with them into the New Year go flying out the window.
I totally understand the custom of this unique village because there are times in our lives when we have need to pause, evaluate, and throw out things that are burdening us, hurting us, and hurting those around us. For instance, If you are smoking or using tobacco products and destroying your body, cut it out. If you are drinking too much, and becoming an alcoholic, cut it out and throw away that practice.
This “cut it out” and “throw it away” principle is most important in your spiritual life. There are certain habits, actions, attitudes and sins that will infest, damage, and poison our souls. The only way we can be spiritually whole is to get rid of those habits, actions, attitudes and sins. Let me suggest two things we would do well to cut out of our lives and throw away.
First, throw out hatred and selfishness. Hate, envy, jealousy, resentment and greed are spiritual cancers! Selfishness or being egocentric is a spiritual cataract. If we look at all of Scripture carefully, we will notice that the real problems in our spiritual lives are selfishness and hatred. When we live in the spirit of selfishness or being egocentric, we are likely to end up hateful, bitter, miserable and lonely.
On the other hand, the height of our spiritual maturity is love for God and others. When we live as God meant for us to live – sharing God’s love – reaching out to others in the loving and compassionate Spirit of Christ, we will be filled with a sense of meaning, purpose and joy.
Second, throw out the illusion of separation from God. Sin is the illusion of being separate from God and others. Scientists say that the human body is 90% water. Consider that this amount of water is God’s Spirit within us; God’s essence of love within us. When we let go of our tiny ego, when we stop defending our overarching ego, when we stop guarding our egos, we then surrender and trust in God who is within each one of us and whose life we life in.
Our True Self is our union with God because God’s essence, God’s love, is within each one of us. When we accept our present condition, we can set aside fear, and discover the love and compassion that are our highest human endowments. Out of this compassion we deal justly with those around us. Not just on our good days, not just when it’s convenient, but everywhere and at all times we are free to act according to that which is highest in us. In such action, we find peace.
God is love, and there is no other place for love to be than in the act of holding tightly to you and to me. Deep within the recess of our being, we are held tightly by God … known through and through … treasured by God … not “out there” somewhere, but in God’s very heart our soul is held closely and tightly.
Christ tells us to greet all people as your brothers and sisters. Love all people as Children of God. Jesus said, “Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect” (Matthew 4:48). How do we do that? We see through the eyes of Christ. Throw out hate and selfishness; throw out the illusion that we are separate from God and others.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St.). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.