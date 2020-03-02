The Lorraine Theatre will host a live performance by the Logan Kirby Band at 7 p.m. March 14.
Logan Kirby is a local country artist who enjoys music of the 50s and 60s. Kirby plays multiple instruments such as the guitar, banjo, and harmonica, and is a songwriter himself. Kirby has been writing for about eight years but has been a music love his entire life. Logan Kirby is involved in a a band and has played for several different venues, including his role as Johnny Cash in the Million Dollar Quartet at the Beef House. Kirby has played with the Marvis Lee Band several times and continues his pursuit of continuing his musical career.
Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at www.thelorrainetheatre.com or at the door on the evening of the performance.
Next month, the Lorraine Theatre will feature “7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience” at 7 p.m. April 4.
“7 Bridges : The Ultimate Eagles Experience” is a stunningly accurate tribute to the music of the Eagles. Using no backing tracks or harmonizers, 7 Bridges faithfully re-creates the experience of an Eagles concert from the band’s most prolific period. Every show features one brilliant hit single after another with some mighty Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh surprises sprinkled into the mix. 7 Bridges offers the perfect blend of songs to capture all levels of Eagles devotees.
The band features Jay Sweet as Glenn Frey, Keith Thoma as Don Henley, Joe Sax as Randy Meisner/Timothy B. Schmit, Richie Scholl as the eccentric and unpredictable Joe Walsh, Brian Franklin as guitar wizard Don Felder, and Vernon Roop as Joe Vitale, the often unsung hero of many Eagles studio albums and live performances.
Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased online at www.thelorrainetheatre.com or at the door on the evening of the performance.