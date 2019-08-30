A full slate of programs and activities for kids of all ages kicks off in September. All library programs are free for all and having a library card is not required to attend.
- Builders Club meets at 3:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month (Sept. 5) and is a loosely structured time for kids from preschool and up to show off their creative talents for LEGO building. LEGO blocks are provided, along with other building materials.
- Littles @ The Library is offered every Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. (beginning Sept. 6) for toddlers and pre-schoolers and their caregivers. The program includes a story, hands-on activity and play time. All area families and daycare groups are invited.
- Homeschool Happening is a monthly opportunity for area homeschool families to get acquainted and share information and ideas. The group begins its 2019-2020 session at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10. All homeschool parents and children are invited. Crafts and other activities for kids of all ages will be included.
- Wild and Wacky is a new activity which will be held after school the second Thursday of each month (Sept. 12) for all age groups. The program will feature a variety of active games.
- Design Squad, a STEM-based engineering and invent-ing program, returns after school on the third Thursday of each month (Sept. 19). This program is sponsored by WILL Illinois Media for kids from 3rd-8th grade and is based on the popular PBS’ kids show of the same name.
- Also coming later in the fall are Big Bang Thursday, the popular hands-on wacky science sessions, for grades 3-5, ART CLUB and a 3-D COMPUTER LAB for grades 6 and up.
- HPL’s crochet class which began last year will continue this fall as a self-directed group for anyone interested in crochet, knitting or other hand stitching crafts.
The group meets every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the lower level meeting room. No formal instruction will be offered this year, but all threadcrafters—regardless of skill level– are invited to attend this informal gathering to work together and share tips and ideas.
- Fans of the popular PBS drama series, “Downton Abbey”, won’t want to miss our afternoon celebration marking the opening of the new Downton Abbey movie. “Return to Downton” will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 18. Downton fans are invited to enjoy afternoon tea, trivia and video highlights from the show and the new movie. Costumes are encouraged, and there will be prizes for the best-dressed lords, ladies and members of the house staff.