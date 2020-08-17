The next "Take & Make Craft" for adults and teens at Hoopeston Public Library will be available beginning Aug. 17, while supplies last.
More craft kits are available this time because of increased interest.
Craft kits are available free to adults and teens in grades 6-12. One bag per person please. No reservations allowed. You must stop at the library's main desk to pick up your kit. This week's craft is Beading, and includes supplies needed to make a keychain, lanyard or bracelet in red, white and blue colors.
The next craft will be available on Aug. 31.