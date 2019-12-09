The Hoopeston Public Library will once again offer its annual holiday gift to the community in the form of “Food for Fines”, an opportunity for patrons to pay off their library fines and help the local community.
From Dec. 2-28, patrons may bring in canned food items or other packaged non-perishable items and receive $1 per item off their library fines. All items will be donated to the Grant Township Food Cup-board. “Food for Fines” donations are good only for overdue fines, and cannot be used to pay replacement costs on lost items or other fees.
All items received must be clean, unopened, not dented and not expired. Some single serve packages (such as single rolls of toilet paper or single packages of ramen noodles) will not be accepted.