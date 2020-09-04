In-person craft programs have been one of the most popular activities at HPL in recent years. And while in-person groups aren’t permitted right now, adults and teens have still been enjoying craft activities this summer.
Since early August, the Hoopeston Public Library has been providing biweekly “Take & Make” craft kits which contain all the supplies needed to complete a fun, easy craft. Featured projects have included coasters, coloring, beading and macrame.
Due to the growing popularity, crafts will continue to be offered through the remainder of the year. Two small projects will be offered in September. From October through December, one larger seasonal craft project will be featured each month.
The craft kits are available while supplies last at the upstairs main desk. Quantities of kits provided has been increased, as interest continues to grow. Kits are one per person and are free to adults as well as teens in grades 6-12.