Lewis Ralph Hott
Lewis Ralph Hott, of Fulton, Texas, formerly of Hoopeston, passed away July 28, 2019.
Born June 26, 1919 in Galesburg, the son of Harry L. and Clara France Hott, he was
married May 19, 1946 to Lorraine Umbanhower. She preceded him in death on August 12, 2013.
He is survived by two sons-Thomas A. (Sherry) of Gold Canyon, AZ and John L. Hott (Christina) of Hoopeston, Il and five grandchildren-Doug Hott (Jennifer) of Manhattan Beach, CA; Adam Hott (Peggy) of Huntsville, Al; Alicia Carlson (Nels) of Phoenix, AZ; Jennifer Miller (Jeremy) of Byron, GA; and Jeremy Hott (Kristen) of Tabernash, CO.
Mr. Hott was a 1937 graduate of John Greer High School in Hoopeston, IL. He served for four years in the United States Army-serving in Iceland and across Europe with General Patton’s 3rd army to the Battle of the Bulge. In December, 2000, he was appointed a distinguished member of the 11th infantry regiment by the Secretary of the Army.
Mr. Hott was a prominent businessman in Hoopeston for many years as owner and partner of Hott’s Lumber and Coal Co.
Mr. Hott was a former member of the City Council, the Hoopeston Hospital Board, the Hoopeston School Board, and a Boy Scout leader. He was a member of the Hoopeston Methodist Church and faithfully attended the First United Methodist Church of Rockport after moving to Texas.
Mr. Hott lived most of his childhood and adult life in Hoopeston. After retirement, he and Lorraine spent winters in Texas for many years, then moved to Fulton, TX and lived there full time until his death.
Services will be held Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. at the National Cemetery in Danville, Illinois, 1900 E. Main St, Danville, IL 61832.
Memorials may be made to the Hoopeston United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main, Hoopeston, IL, 60942 or the First United Methodist Church of Rockport, 801 E. Main St. Rockport, TX, 78382.