Hoopeston Sesquicentennial Celebration community meeting set for Sept. 3
The Hoopeston Historical Preservation Commission is asking for support from local businesses, organizations and community minded individuals.
Please show your community pride and join in the efforts to commemorate our 150th anniversary of Hoopeston.
Currently events are being planned throughout 2021 and will culminate in a celebration the week of June 28-July 3, 2021.
At this time, we will need 5 additional commission members. If you are interested in being appointed to this commission please contact Mayor Crusinberry at billcrusinberry@cityofhoopeston.com to submit your name.
Plus, we will need many volunteers and at every level, from committee chairman and committee members to people who can make phone calls.
So, please be a part of this historical event by attending a community meeting on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. at Hoopeston City Hall, council chambers.
We will discuss dates, types of events and establish committees. We are asking that only one or two representatives be sent on behalf of each business or organization at this time. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be required.
Thank you,
Mayor Bill Crusinberry, City of Hoopeston
Bradley Hardcastle, Hoopeston Historical Preservation Commission
Marta Pierce, Hoopeston Historical Preservation Commission