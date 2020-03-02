Due to the incredible amount of feedback Alumni members have received concerning publications surrounding the last school board meeting, we felt it necessary to issue a public response. The Hoopeston Area FFA Alumni was created in September 2015 to support the Hoopeston FFA program. Since it's inception, we have had tremendous support from members and businesses in our community and many outside of our local community. Due to this support, we have had the opportunity to offer over $50,000 in scholarships and have been able to provide opportunities for FFA Members by ensuring out-of-pocket expenses do not prohibit members from participation. We also cover various costs for the FFA chapter and advisors that are not covered by the school district.
In 2016, the Hoopeston school board and Hoopeston Area FFA Alumni signed a contract that transferred all field plot responsibility to the Alumni. All land contracts were then updated to reflect the Hoopeston Area FFA Alumni as tenant. The Alumni created a farm management committee that began oversight of these plots. As a result of the incredibly successful Alumni auctions, the committee decided to repurpose the plots as a learning tool for the FFA members to understand the real world economics of crop production. A planter was also purchased by the Alumni to provide the opportunity at hands on work instead of local farmers planting the field plots. We are excited about the future and what these opportunities will lead to for current and future FFA members.
2019 proved absolutely difficult for all farmers to get farmland fertilized, planted and sprayed. There was a record amount of acreage that farmers did not get planted. Planting was delayed by nearly two months for many of the fields that were planted. This also affected many of our alumni members as most were busy with their own condensed season and were not available as usual. Despite the challenging season, Mr. Zach Carter took the initiative to get the crops planted. He, along with his grandfather, donated time and equipment, installed parts necessary for the planter to be operational and got seed in the ground. After the crops emerged a mechanical issue was discovered. Mr. Carter acquired the use of equipment to fill in rows that did not plant. This is exactly what the Alumni wanted to see. We saw an FFA member step up to plant fields and take action to correct a mistake. He engaged in a learning opportunity!
In 2013, the board approved installing a greenhouse for the FFA chapter at a cost of $64,095. With the decrease in crop prices, the school board acknowledged that the original payment schedule was unattainable. The payment schedule was adjusted and the FFA chapter has been able to continue making payments to reduce the balance. The FFA Alumni was made aware of the intent by the school board to have the science department and Horticulture club take over the greenhouse from the FFA chapter. Since that move would fall outside the scope of the Alumni’s purpose to support the FFA chapter, the Alumni deemed it unnecessary to use Alumni funds to contribute to any future greenhouse payments.
We are shocked to hear that a routine meeting with the school board resulted in the interrogation of Mr. Carter. As previously explained, the plots are the responsibility of the Alumni. We struggle to understand the intentions of the school board to make an example out of Mr. Carter when the plot agreements are with the Alumni. If the intent of the school board was to discuss their displeasure with field plots, they should have requested the presence of an Alumni farm manager or officer instead of publicly interrogating the student.
We are disappointed with the school board for their treatment of Mr. Carter and their handling of the situation. The mechanism the school board used to show their displeasure was viewed as the harassment of a student. Nothing short of a public apology to Mr. Carter and his family by the school board and individual apologies by Mr. Lee and Mr. Jahn will be considered appropriate. We hope the future intent of the school board and the administration is to be encouragers of students engaging in learning opportunities, like Mr. Carter. The FFA Alumni has reached out to the school board to ensure what transpired with Mr. Carter does not happen again.
Mary Bushong, President
Hoopeston Area FFA Alumn