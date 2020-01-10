Editor,
The Committee to Light up McFerren Park would once again like to extend a huge thank you to everyone that gives their time, energy and resources to ensure that our town’s Christmas light display comes together each year. 2019 was a record year with thousands of cars driving through our park, and visitors from all over this state and the next stopping to say hi.
First and foremost, we have to recognize Roger, Butch and Chaz from the Parks Department for coming in on their days off to make sure this display got put together and maintained throughout the entire month.
There were several local contractors who were instrumental through the use of their lifts, and employees, to help with the setup and teardown. Built to Last, Eisenmann Construction and Zarate Construction have always been there for us, and we encourage folks to use these great contractors.
Loni and Toni Gress for getting our donation shed set up and warm for our volunteers, we appreciate your help so much.
And of course every single person and organization that helped in some way during our multiple setup and teardown days.
- Ed Layden for his help and use of his trailer
- Brian Lawson and T&L for their trailer and manpower
- Alfie, Ken, Shaun, Cody, Jim B. and Jim M., Michael, Mark, Jason, Randy, and Matt for being consistent volunteers throughout the years.
- Hoopeston Rotary Club and Hoopeston Lions Club
- Hoopeston Area FFA and Hoopeston Youth Football
We would also like to give a huge shout out to the organizations and groups who came to collect donations. Your time and effort made it possible for us to put over $5000 of donations back into the organizations of this community. We were astonished at how generous drivers were, and how much success our volunteers had, and we hope to help even more local organizations in 2020.
We also would like to once again recognize the amazing businesses and organizations who have given monetary donations to secure this display-those who have fulfilled commitments, those that are still supporting, and of course our new supporters.
Thank you, the visitors, for supporting this big idea for our little town. Our light display continues to get recognition across the state and brings so many visitors to our town. We hope to continue this tradition for many years to come.
If we have left anyone out, it is unintentional. We have had so many wonderful donors, volunteers and supporters over the years and are constantly amazed by our community.
Thank you all,
Russ Leigh Co-Chair of Light up McFerren Park