To Whom It May Concern,
I and a lot of other people have been upset with how our cemetery has been taken care of this year. I understand they are short of help but I would think the ones there would work that much harder. I was raised to do my best all the time and take pride in my work. I don’t know where the pride and the ability to work hard for what you are paid has gone.
Everyone expects something for nothing. I have talked to several city employees and all they come up with is lame excuses. Not acceptable.
I go out to the cemetery quite often to water and most of the time mid afternoon. No one is out mowing or weed eating. We should not have to weedeat our graves so the grass is not higher than the stones.
I am not the only one that feels this way. Most of the people I see out there are also taking care of their graves. Let’s get our act together so we again can have a cemetery we are proud of.
Concerned Citizen,
Louise Barten