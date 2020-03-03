To the Editor:
The following was personally communicated to Zach Carter and family on March 2, 2020.
I would like to take this opportunity to clarify some comments made regarding the FFA plot at the February board of education meeting. While I stand by my comments as technically correct, it was NEVER my intent to single out Zach or question his individual effort toward the project. I realize now that it was perceived that way, and for that I am truly sorry. When I used the word “you”, my intent was that it would be synonymous with “chapter.” However, upon finding out that Zach was the only FFA member involved in the project, I can see how it was thought that I (or the board) was disappointed in him. We were not. We were disappointed that in a chapter of 75 members, we had ONE willing to participate in planting a plot. We were disappointed that there was no advisor present throughout the project. Advisors that are paid heavy stipends to do such things.
The farm lease agreement-- of district owned property--was with the school, the Hoopeston FFA chapter, and the Hoopeston FFA Alumni. Unfortunately, there was no alumni representative present at the board meeting, and the advisor present was silent. It is my hope that at some point these two parties would apologize to Zach as well, as it is my belief that they set him up to fail without proper planning. When the school leased the ground, it was never intended for it to be a grandson/grandfather project, but rather an FFA CHAPTER project.
It is my sincere belief that this project is in no way an indicator of any future success that Zach may have in agriculture or any other field. If he wants to farm, he has teaching resources available to him, that are far greater than any he received in the last four years. And while this is a positive for him, I apologize that his FFA experience was not better than it was.
Truth be known, I do not know Zach well at all, but have known his mother since sixth grade, trusted her with my kids in daycare, and always have thought well of her. His grandfather, Ed signed my high school diploma, and later in life I enjoyed a good business relationship with him. It is my hope that after some explanation of where I was coming from that I can still enjoy a positive relationship with them.
With my best regards,
Craig Lee