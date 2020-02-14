Editor,
We have a lot of good things going for us in Hoopeston Area schools -- but they could be better.
Heat dismissals the last several years have cut into instructional time in August and September, the most important time of the year for establishing classroom routines and procedures; those late starts and early dismissals often leave parents in the lurch, too. Even on days in session, classroom temperatures can climb into the 80s. Those high temperatures can hamper students’ attention spans and learning. While it’s difficult to imagine 20 or more second graders crammed into a classroom for 8 hours, soaring temperatures make it sound near-nightmarish.
It’s no secret that buildings in our district are aging. Our elementary buildings run without air conditioning; step into the middle school or high school and you’ll find well-maintained, immaculately clean, and ultimately outdated facilities. While our incredible staff and administrators do an excellent job with the infrastructure that we have, we could do better.
There is a solution. Make the drive to Champaign County -- or Edgar, Piatt, Douglas, Christian, Macon -- and you’ll find shining examples of the work that districts can do for students when they have the funding available to them. Over half the counties in Illinois have passed a referendum to fund schools. In March, voters in Vermilion County will see a referendum for a 1 percent sales tax. Proceeds from this tax are only able to be used by districts on buildings and grounds and student safety initiatives. School districts in counties that have passed that 1 percent sales tax referendum, known as the County School Facilities Sales Tax (CSFT), have managed to provide demonstrably better facilities for their students: state-of-the-art science labs, larger and more accommodating classrooms and buildings, air conditioning.
And a sales tax is a fair tax -- especially this one Cars, agricultural equipment, groceries, medicine: none of these necessities are taxed. But if someone from Indiana, Champaign, Paxton, or even Chicago swings by Danville’s new casino next year, their taxes will fund our students. This money also stays out of the hand of the state; local Regional Offices of Education dole out the tax funds to districts in the county on a per-student basis.
You might take a trip down Route 9 and see Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s new elementary building. Ford County hasn’t passed the CSFT, so the PBL school district funded that expansion through a property tax levy. According to a recent study, over 90 percent of districts in counties that have passed a CSFT have used those funds to mitigate property tax increases or to fund projects that would have otherwise necessitated an increase in property taxes. While passing that sales tax measure here in Vermilion County doesn’t mean there won’t ever be a property tax hike, it does mean that our district has more flexibility before having to consider raising taxes on property owners -- not only would a 1 percent sales tax mean better facilities for our students, but it could also keep your property tax bill lower!
Vote “yes” for the County School Facilities Tax on March 17th. It might inflate your McDonald’s coffee from $1.07 to $1.08, but it will help provide and maintain for the nearly 1,200 students that call Hoopeston Area home -- and I think that’s worth a penny.
Hopefully,
Dylan Swank
President, Hoopeston Education Association