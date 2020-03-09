Lena Jewell Reed, 88, of rural Cheneyville, IL, passed away at 11:05 P.M. Thursday March 5, 2020 at her home.
She was born May 9, 1931, in Shepola, Ky., the daughter of Hulen and Laura (Burton) Dalton. She married Donald Glen Reed in Rankin, on March 9, 1948. He preceded her in death.
Funeral services were conducted March 9 at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston, with Pastor David Bowen officiating. Burial took place at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
