The Learn & Lead Academy will present its Color Run/Walk Oct. 10 in Hoopeston’s McFerren Park.
Everyone is invited.
The day will begin with activities and vendors from 9-11 a.m. with the walk/run beginning at 11:30 a.m.
All children will receive a medal.
The day will include raffles, a silent auction and prizes as well as the FFA Petting Zoo, bounce houses, DJ entertainment, games and vendors.
Registration will take place on the day of the event.
Cost will be $5 per person.
Contact April at 217-504-1335 for more information.