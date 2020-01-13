Laura Louise Lawless, 102, of Danville, formerly of Potomac, passed away at 6:39 p.m. Jan. 10, 2020, at North Logan Healthcare, in Danville.
Louise was born on Dec. 5, 1917, in Armstrong, the daughter of Oscar and Lula Mae (Delph) Downing. She married Sellis Lawless on September 17, 1938, in Indiana. He preceded her in death in 2004.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 16, at Partlow Cemetery in Armstrong.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Louise’s life.