Larry James Creighton, 79, of Potomac, passed away at 1:09 p.m. May 12, 2020 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, in Danville.
Larry was born on Dec. 30, 1940, in Milford, the son of Oscar and Pauline (Schaumburg) Creighton. He married Wanda Huff on June 20, 1959. She preceded him in death on March 6, 2000.
A Memorial Service was conducted May 16 at Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac with Pastor George Desmond officiating. Burial took place at Potomac Cemetery. According to his wish’s cremation rites have been accorded.
