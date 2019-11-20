Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston, IL, awarded numerous scholarships for the Fall 2019 semester.
Area students received the following scholarships:
Jessica Donnelly, of Milford, received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship. Donnelly attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.
Morgan Drennan, of Rossville, received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship and the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship. Drennan attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.
Abigail Horatschki, of Potomac, received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship, the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship, and the Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship. Horatschki attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.
Aubrey Irwin, of Hoopeston, IL received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship and the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship. Irwin attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.
Taylor Sullivan, of Hoopeston, received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship and the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship. Sullivan attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894 and in the Charleston, IL, area since 2001.