Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston, IL, awarded numerous scholarships for the Spring 2020 semester. Area recipients include the following:
- Jessica Donnelly, of Milford, received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship. Donnelly attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.
- Morgan Drennan, of Rossville, received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship. Drennan attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.
- Abigail Horatschki, of Potomac, received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship, the Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship, and a 40 & 8 Scholarship. Horatschki attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.
- Jacqueline Smith, of Hoopeston, received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship. Smith attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.
- Taylor Sullivan, of Hoopeston, received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship and the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship. Sullivan attends Lakeview's Danville Campus.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, IL, in the fall of 2001.