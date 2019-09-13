Students who are enrolled in at least 6 credit hours at Lakeview College of Nursing and who achieve a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale are named to the Dean's List for the semester.
Those named to the dean's list for the summer semester include the following: Abigail Horatschki, of Potomac, and Stacey Crozier, of Rossville.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL area since 1894. Lakeview began offering its program in Charleston, IL, in the fall of 2001.