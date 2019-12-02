The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers kicked-off their season with the Comet Classic in Oakwood.
They started the tournament with a 49-21 win over Judah Christian Nov. 23.
Junior Ali Watson had 24 points with 11 rebounds and seven steals.
After a short turnaround, Hoopeston Area was back in action later that day when they faced Tri-County.
Tri-County put up 60 points to Hoopeston Area’s 46 for the win.
Junior Lexie Breymeyer put up 13 points and five rebounds during the game.
The Comet Classic resumed Nov. 27 with Hoopeston Area taking on Westville.
The Lady Cornjerkers defeated Westville 50-23 with Watson putting up 22 points and eight rebounds and sophomore Addison Jones putting up 10 points during the game.
The Comet Classic wrapped up Friday with Hoopeston Area challenging Uni High for third place.
Hoopeston Area trounced Uni High 56-18 with Watson putting up 28 points and eight rebounds and sophomore Tori Birge scoring eight points.
The Lady Cornjerkers took on Watseka Monday and they will host Westville at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 and will travel to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
The Hoopeston Area High School Cornjerkers boys basketball team started their season competing in the Paris Tournament starting Nov. 25.
The Cornjerkers started the tournament with a win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm, defeating them 63-55 after being down by 10 at the half.
Senior Josh Delfino led the team in scoring with 23, followed by Senior Lucas Hofer with 17, Junior Chris Catron with eight, Sophomore Nick Hofer with six, Senior Payton Berlin with five and Senior Cameron Flint with four.
Hoopeston Area returned to action Nov. 27 when they took on Parke Heritage and were defeated 63-35.
The Cornjerkers took on St. Thomas More during their first game of the final day of the tournament Nov. 29.
St. Thomas More defeated Hoopeston Area 63-45.
Lucas Hofer led the team in scoring with 18 points followed by Nick Hofer with eight, Josh Delfino with seven, Chris Catron and Rhys Root with four and Payton Berlin and Colby Burton with two.
Hoopeston Area faced off against the host team, Paris, during their final game of the tournament.
Paris would come out ahead for a 53-29 win over Hoopeston Area to close out the tournament.
Nick Hofer led the team in scoring with seven points, followed by Lucas Hofer and Josh Delfino with six, Mauricio Gonzalez with five, Chris Catron and Payton Berlin with two and Sophomore Ben Brown with one point.
Hoopeston Area returned to action Tuesday when traveled to Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a 5:30 p.m. game. They will travel to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Friday at 6 p.m. to take on Uni High. The Cornjerkers will take on Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on the road at 6 p.m. Dec. 10.