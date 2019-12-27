The Hoopeston Area Lady Cornjerker's bowling team won their first tournament of the year Dec. 14 at Spare Time Lanes in Bloomington.
In game one the team showed they would be tough as they came out bowling a fine 838 game with Jaylyn Linder's 234 and Kayla Goble’s 196 leading the way. The Cornjerkers held a 146 pin lead over Decatur MacArthur.
In game two, the Cornjerkers were led by Kayla Goble’s 195 and Alyssa Yaden’s 177 as they stretched out to a 212 pin lead.
Game three saw the lead fall to 159 as Linder led the team with a 193 and Goble’s 154.
Game four saw the lead extend to 181 as Jaylyn bowled a fine 213 followed by Kayla
Goble’s 162 and Riley Miller’s 158.
Game five saw the lead extend to 201.
Game six saw the Cornjerker's were determined not to allow this tournament to get away as they walked away with a 279 pin margin over runner-up Evanston High by 279, Decatur MacArther was third followed by Eisenhower, Herscher, Bloomington, Danville and Minoka.
Jaylyn Linder took home high game medal with a 234, High six-game series with a 1075 and second place in high three-game series. Kayla Goble won high three-game and took second in high six-game. Riley Miller finished ninth and Alyssa Yaden finished 11th. Maddie Goble was the other Hoopeston Area bowler and did a fine job in her first tournament.