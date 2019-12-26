The Hoopeston Area Lady Cornjerkers wrapped up their schedule for 2019 by competing in the Iroquois West Holiday Tournament.
Hoopeston Area took on Gardner South Wilmington Dec. 16.
GSW defeated Hoopeston Area 41-23.
Lexie Breymeyer led the Lady Cornjerkers in scoring with nine points.
Hoopeston Area came up against Iroquois West in the third place match Dec. 18.
It was a close game, but Hoopeston Area pulled ahead to win 32-31 and take third place at the tournament.
Ali Watson led the team with 16 points. Breymeyer put up seven points during the game.
Watson and Breymeyer were named to the All Tournament Team.
Hoopeston Area capped 2019 with a win over Armstrong-Potomac Dec. 21 on the road.
Hoopeston Area won 48-40 with Adasyn Jones leading the team in scoring with 18 points and six rebounds. Watson had 11 points and nine rebounds. Sadie Drayer put up 10 points during the game.
Hoopeston Area is back in action at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 when they travel to take on Georgetown-Ridge Farm.