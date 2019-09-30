The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers volleyball team took on Judah Christian Sept. 23.
Judah Christian jumped out to an early 14-3 lead in the first set and looked like they victory secured when the match was at 24-16, but Hoopeston Area came roaring back to life and tied the match at 24.
After that, it was back-and-forth scramble as both teams fought for the win.
Judah Christian came out on top, winning 31-29.
Judah Christian would follow this up with a 25-12 win in the following match.
Payton Small had six kills, Alyssa Alwardt had five blocks and Bre Crose had 21 assists and 10 digs.
Hoopeston Area returned to the court Thursday when they took on conference rival Milford.
Milford would go on to win both sets, 25-16 and 25-17.
Small had three kills and Crose had six assists.
The Lady Cornjerkers competed in Watseka volleyball tournament, but results weren’t available as of press time.
They were set to take on Armstrong-Potomac on the road Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will travel to Salt Fork at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Cornjerkers will host Iroquois West at 9 a.m. Saturday.