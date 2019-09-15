The Hoopeston Area High School Lady Cornjerkers started last week with a home game against Donovan.
Donovan would go on to win 25-15 and 25-14.
Emma Glotzbach served five aces, Ali Watson had five kills and four blocks and Marisa Rush contributed defensively with 10 digs.
They returned to action Tuesday when they took on Watseka and fell 25-11 and 25-18.
Hoopeston Area wrapped up their week Sept. 12 with a heartbreaking loss to Westville at home.
Westville pulled out a close 26-24 in the first game and defeated Hoopeston Area 25-21.
Bre Crose served four aces, Payton Small had four kills and Rush had six digs.
Hoopeston Area’s season record stands at 2-7.
Hoopeston Area took on St. Joseph-Ogden Monday and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Tuesday on the road. They will host Schlarman Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday.